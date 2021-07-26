Suspicious person call results in Chatham man being charged with drug possession
A 31-year-old Chatham man is facing a drug possession charge after Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of a suspicious man parked in a vehicle at a St. Clair Street business in Chatham on Sunday afternoon.
Officers located a man sitting in his vehicle while in possession of suspected fentanyl, police said.
A standard field sobriety test was conducted and the man failed, police said.
In addition to the drug possession charge, police said the man was also issued a three-day licence suspension and released with an Aug. 19 court date.
Careless driving
A 19-year-old Blenheim man is charged with careless driving after a driver lost control while trying to avoid a motorcycle.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a collision on Chatham Street South between Snow Avenue and Stefina Line in Blenheim around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said investigation revealed the driver lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid a motorcycle.
The vehicle left the roadway and ended up in a ditch. The driver wasn’t injured and damage was estimated at $1,000, police said.
Police are trying to identify the driver of the motorcycle who was travelling north on Chatham Street South at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ken Muir at kenmu@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87002.
Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Pickup truck stolen
Chatham-Kent police are investigating the theft of a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Police said the vehicle was stolen from a Kent Bridge Road residence between 9:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Saturday.
The vehicle had Ontario licence plates 654 6WK.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Andy Brown at andrewbr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87364.
Break-in
Chatham-Kent police are investigating the theft of prescription medication.
Police said the medication was stolen from a Grand Avenue West residence in Chatham between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.
Damage to the residence caused by the break-in is estimated at $1,500, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jenn Jacobson at jenniferja@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87212. Anonymous calls can also be made made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
RIDE check
No infractions were observed when Chatham-Kent police conducted a RIDE spot check on Erieau Road Sunday night.
Approximately 30 vehicles were stopped and checked.
Police remind motorists that driving while impaired can change your life in an instant.