Suspicious package found outside building on Wellington Street in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police are investigating another report of a suspicious package outside a building in Chatham, according to a Tweet.

Ellwood Shreve
Jun 07, 2021
Chatham-Kent police cordoned off a section of Wellington Street West, between William and Adelaide streets on Monday morning. The area blocked off included the south side of the Judy LaMarsh Building, but not the front entrance.
Police have Wellington Street between William and Adelaide streets cordoned off, including the south side of the Judy LaMarsh Building but not the main entrance.

The Chatham-Kent Hospice is also located in the area that is cordoned off, as well as St. Andrew’s United Church.

Police said the OPP explosive disposal unit has been called in to assist.

The public is asked to avoid the area and more information will be released when available, police said.

This is the second time in the past four weeks that police have been called to investigate a suspicious package in Chatham. On Monday, May 10, police were called in the mid-afternoon after reports of a suspicious package in front of a Park Avenue West home.

Because that package was deemed to be “possibly explosive” by police, it was destroyed by the OPP bomb disposal unit.

More to come

