Three people were arrested after police executed a search warrant early Thursday, seizing suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Three people were arrested after police executed a search warrant early Thursday, seizing suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Members of the Chatham-Kent police intelligence section, assisted by the critical incident response Team, raided a McDonald Line home in Chatham-Kent.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Suspected fentanyl and meth seized, three arrested Back to video

Three people were found inside. Police said a search of the property recovered approximately 59.6 grams of suspected fentanyl; approximately 24 grams of suspected methamphetamine; two rifles; two pellet guns; $2,105 Canadian; an allegedly stolen ATV; and $2,700 worth of allegedly contraband cigarettes.

The estimated street value of the illicit substances is $26,240, police said.

A 34-year-old Chatham-Kent man was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; unauthorized possession of a firearm; failure to comply with release order; possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order; possession of property obtained by crime; possession of unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale; and possession of unmarked cigarettes.

A 62-year-old Chatham-Kent man was charged with: possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking ; unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of property obtained by crime; possession of unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale; and possession of unmarked cigarettes.

A 30-year-old Chatham-Kent woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; unauthorized possession of a firearm; failure to comply with release order; possession of property obtained by crime; possession of unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale; and possession of unmarked cigarettes.