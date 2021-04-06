Suspect charged with Chatham motel robbery

A 25-year-old Chatham man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested and charged with robbery Monday.

A 25-year-old Chatham man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested and charged with robbery Monday.

He was wanted in connection with a robbery March 23 at a motel room on Grand Avenue East in Chatham.

He was released with a May 4 court date.

Impaired driving

A Chatham-Kent police officer at the scene of a single-vehicle collision just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on Bear Line Road near Pain Court Line reportedly saw a motorcyclist trying to get his bike back on the road.

The man allegedly failed a roadside breath test given by the officer, police said. He was arrested and taken to police headquarters for more tests.

The 60-year-old from Pain Court was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. He was released with an April 27 court date.

Driving under suspension

An officer stopped a man for allegedly driving without wearing his seatbelt Monday morning on Queen Street in Tilbury.