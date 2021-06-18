Surplus school items going to Africa, Haiti

Six truckloads of furniture and books are bound for schools in Africa and Haiti after being removed from Chatham elementary schools that closed.

Daily News staff
Jun 18, 2021
The St. Clair Catholic district school board is donating six truckloads of furniture and books from four closed Chatham schools to Canadian Food for Children’s Chatham-Kent branch for distribution in Africa and Haiti. School board custodial services supervisor Damon Srokosz, far left, and director of education Deb Crawford, middle, are shown with Canadian Food for Children volunteers Larry Quinlan, second from left, George Van De Velde and John Van Raay. (Contributed Photo)
Six truckloads of furniture and books are bound for schools in Africa and Haiti after being removed from Chatham elementary schools that recently closed.

The St. Clair Catholic District school board donated the surplus items, including chairs and desks, from St. Vincent, St. Agnes, St. Joseph and Our Lady of Fatima schools.

“We are pleased to partner with Canadian Food for Children – Chatham-Kent in repurposing these surplus items for schools in Africa and Haiti, where they are desperately needed,” St. Clair Catholic director of education Deb Crawford said in a statement. “We are helping to fulfil our Catholic mission to support social justice and humanitarian projects around the world.”

Canadian Food for Children was founded in 1981, and the Chatham-Kent branch opened in 2007. The organization collects food, clothing, medical and school supplies, and other necessities to be distributed overseas, and also supports missions.

