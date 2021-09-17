Support continues for Wheatley residents impacted by gas explosion
Article content
The dust may have settled from an explosion that rocked downtown Wheatley in late August, but the need remains for Chatham-Kent municipal employees to provide help to local residents impacted by the blast.
Advertisement
Article content
“Since the initial explosion, employment and social services case managers have provided support to 104 unique households in Wheatley,” program manager Matt Keech said.
Support continues for Wheatley residents impacted by gas explosion Back to video
He noted case managers have helped residents with both emergency and temporary housing options, issued emergency financial assistance, provided gift cards, arranged transportation, replaced clothing and household items, and provided basic necessities such as food to those most in need.
Employment and social services is currently supporting 12 families with temporary accommodations at local motels, Keech added.
Municipal staff have also worked with local community groups, including the Wheatley Food Bank and Wheatley BIA, as part of the Wheatley Recovery Group.
That group has been essential to the recovery efforts by connecting residents in need with supports, identifying service gaps in the community, and launching the Wheatley BIA Disaster Relief Fund application on the municipal website at www.chatham-kent.ca.
The fund has helped employment and social services with the delivery of supportive services to the town’s residents.
“Being a member of the Wheatley Recovery Group and the partnership with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent has helped our community because we have been able to identify needs, collect and distribute goods, and connect people who don’t know where to turn,” said Kim Little, treasurer of the Wheatley BIA and a Wheatley Recovery Group member.
Advertisement
Article content
Efforts also continue to find the source of the toxic hydrogen sulphide gas leak believed to have come from an abandoned well in the area. Officials believe this gas leak was responsible for the Aug. 26 blast that levelled two buildings in Wheatley’s downtown and injured 20 people.
Beginning Monday, case managers will be operating out of a new location. The reception centre is being relocated from the Wheatley Arena to the Wheatley Village Resource Centre and Food bank at 108 Talbot St. E. from the Wheatley Arena.
Case managers will be on site Monday to Friday next week, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to help evacuees with housing, food and other support services.
To date, case managers have had 212 inquiries, Keech said, adding that numbers fluctuate each day from five to 10 visits.
Evacuees may also call 519-351-8573 Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and ask to speak with a Wheatley crisis case manager for help with these services. Residents requiring emergency housing outside of weekday office hours may call the Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6628.
Residents requiring general information should call 519-360-1998 or 311 Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.