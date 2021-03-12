





Article content Parents, say no to your kids for a little while longer if they ask to hang out with friends. That’s the message from the directors of education in the two largest school boards in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton as COVID-19 numbers worsen in both regions. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Students told to stay safe by avoiding get-togethers Back to video “I’m worried … that COVID fatigue is hitting a point where those in the community are coming to points where they’re not willing to say no to their children around participation in events or gatherings or activities,” said John Howitt, director of education with the Lambton Kent district school board. “I think it’s really, really important that we recognize the light at the end of the tunnel … but understand that there’s still distance in the tunnel before you get to that light. We have got to stay vigilant.” People need to ask themselves a question when they get an invitation, he said. “Is this gathering worth following through on and impacting a couple hundred other families?” Howitt asked. “Because it is a simple choice that has a very strong impact on others, as we are seeing in some of our schools.”

Article content Four Chatham-Kent schools had one active case apiece Friday afternoon. Wallaceburg District secondary school had two. In the Sarnia-Lambton region, 20 schools had active cases. Nine had multiple cases while one school, Brooke Central public, was closed for two weeks. Howitt praised public health workers for their contact tracing to ensure close contacts either don’t go to school or are dismissed as soon as possible. Staff and students are doing well this school year adapting to their new health and safety rules, said Deb Crawford, director of education with the St. Clair Catholic district school board. “When I visit our schools, people are following all the public-health recommendations very, very fastidiously, and the students are doing so as well,” Crawford said. “In that environment, we’re seeing very little transfer from student to student. It is coming from the community and moving into our schools.” Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, agreed community help is needed to keep students safe. “It’s not that cases are spreading in schools and coming out to the community,” he said. “They are spreading by people ignoring public-health advice and spreading into the schools that require action to deal with them. Make no doubt about that.” Spring break was originally scheduled to start Monday, but the Ministry of Education has postponed it until the week of April 12. The decision was made in early February in an effort to reduce community transmission. The province wants to avoid a repeat of the spike in youth-related cases over the winter break, especially as concern grows over the rising number of cases of variants of concern.

Article content Provincial officials also didn’t want students holding spring break parties, Colby said. “The weather is turning nicer and after a long winter – and this has been a long winter in so many ways – it just wasn’t thought that this was a good idea to do it then when everything was so uncertain,” he said. “I saw the wisdom in that.” Voluntary COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic students from all four local school boards will begin Sunday in Sarnia. No schedule has been released for Chatham-Kent schools. The provincial government has told boards to test at five per cent of their elementary and secondary schools each week, with a goal of testing two per cent of the student population weekly. Chatham-Kent Lambton Administrative School Services is co-ordinating the program locally. A third-party vendor, GVT Lab and Imaging Services, will do the tests. “We’re working on a multi-week schedule that will address all schools across the district,” CLASS general manager Kent Orr said. Testing will be done Friday evenings and weekends. The boards are working together on a hub model in order to use one school per community. Testing is scheduled to take place in Chatham, Sarnia, Pain Court, Blenheim, Tilbury, Ridgetown, Wallaceburg, Bright’s Grove, Corunna, Thedford and Petrolia.

