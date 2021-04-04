





Article content When Madison Kozlof was told to create a piece of art about student life during the pandemic, she immediately thought of her bedroom. The 17-year-old spends a lot of time inside those four walls. She hasn’t seen most of her friends in the past year. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Student's art explores isolation during pandemic Back to video “I wanted to show the idea of imprisonment and being stuck somewhere,” said the Grade 11 Ursuline student. “I know, for me, my room is somewhere that makes me feel safe, but, after a while, I’m there for such a long time it takes that feeling away.” Her small sculpture for a class assignment is made of cardboard and paper. A student with a bag over their head sits on the floor by a laptop. The lone window is covered with bars. Masks hang on the walls. The Best Years of Our Lives is printed in bright red on a wall covered with clippings from an inspirational book. Another wall has a one-line quote – “March did not bluster that year.” – chosen by Kozlof to mark the point when everything changed in 2020.

Article content Visual arts teacher Rosanna Magliaro was overwhelmed by the creation for her class in the St. Clair Catholic district school board’s virtual school. “It really opened my eyes and opened up my heart to what she’s experiencing and what I think the majority of students are feeling at this point in time,” Magliaro said. She tries to assign projects that make students think about their emotions during the COVID-19 crisis. “This piece really stood out because it went much deeper,” Magliaro said. “It went beyond the surface level of what a student is feeling in a virtual world and going through a global pandemic. It wasn’t just about what learning virtually means to them but what they’re missing out on. “I think that, as an adult, I have my own memory of what my high school experience was like and it was great and fantastic. They’re all going to have this different perspective when they’re older and they look back on their lives.” As an at-home student, Kozlof has spent much of the pandemic in her bedroom. She’s on the phone and FaceTime with her friends, but it’s not the same as meeting in person. “It’s been over a year since I’ve seen most of them, which really sucks,” she said. “But I know a lot of my friends at the beginning were struggling. Not being able to go and see everyone I used to see every single day, … it’s been pretty hard.” Virtual learning has been good for some students, Magliaro said, adding Kozlof’s artwork speaks for many but not for everyone.

Article content “It’s important to share her piece and show how the isolation and how this pandemic is affecting the mental health of so many teenagers within our local community,” she said. “They’re feeling drained and exhausted and numb a lot of the time, while others are feeling this great sense of safety and comfort and calm by being in their own homes. It’s a mix of emotions, I think, for students. But this one definitely stood out to me.” Students in Magliaro’s online drama class made their own one-hour show earlier this year. It was a mix of heartfelt monologues and comedic pieces about life in quarantine. “When you write a piece about what you’re experiencing, that’s what art is supposed to be about,” she said. “It’s supposed to be a direct reflection of the artist’s world and the world that we’re living in. “I think with the drama piece and with Madison’s piece, I think other people can look at these pieces of art and go, ‘Whoa, yeah, I’m feeling this, too. I’m feeling the exact same way.’ When we see a reflection of ourselves in artwork, that’s when true connection happens.”

