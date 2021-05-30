Article content

The Thames Art Gallery is inviting budding artists to submit their work for an upcoming exhibit and apply for a scholarship.

The Chatham gallery will have a show, Here I Am, on display from July 23 to Oct. 30, which will be open to artists aged 14-18 currently attending a Chatham-Kent secondary school.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Student artwork sought for Thames Art Gallery exhibit Back to video

All types of media will be accepted but the work must have been completed within the last year. Each artist may submit a maximum of three pieces.

The gallery will be giving out three $100 people’s choice awards to participating artists.

“With the global pandemic weighing heavily upon our lives, it has become increasingly evident that having a way to come together and express our thoughts and experiences is integral to our well-being,” a news release said. “When finding the right words becomes difficult, art can play a role in expressing the inexpressible.”

Submissions will be accepted until June 25 before midnight.

The gallery is also offering a $1,000 scholarship, sponsored by local artist Cathy Myers, to a graduating student. Interested students must be in their graduating year of high school and attending a post-secondary program related to the arts in the fall.

Application forms and guidelines for both the art submissions and the scholarship are available at www.chatham-kent.ca/TAG. A separation application is required for the scholarship.