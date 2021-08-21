Article content

Another phase of the downtown Chatham street light pole replacement project begins Tuesday that will impact traffic.

The eastbound lane of King Street West between Fifth Street and William Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Tuesday to Sept. 3, reports Chatham-Kent’s engineering and transportation division.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Street light replacement project will impact traffic in downtown Chatham Back to video

The section of King Street will reopen at the end of each work day.

The westbound lane of King Street in the work area will remain open for traffic.

The work will continue in multiple phases along King Street West as well as Fifth Street and Fourth Street in the future.