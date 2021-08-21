This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Dresden Library and Chatham-Kent Trails are working with the Dresden Rotary Club and Dresden Youth Association on a storybook trail aimed to promote lifelong learning and increase both literacy and physical literacy.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Story Trail will open in Dresden this fall Back to video

A permanent Storybook Trail, offering picture books mounted on sign posts, will be installed this fall beginning in Rotary Park and meandering along the trails on the south side of the Sydenham River, states a media release.

“For those seeking a family friendly, self-guided activity in Dresden, Rotary Park will be a great place to start,” the release said. “The trail will be a wonderful way for children and the grown-ups in their lives to build literacy skills, share some family time, exercise and read.”

Thanks to the generosity of the Rotary club and the youth association, the Storybook Trail will combine the pleasure and wonder of children’s picture books with the benefits of walking as a family throughout our beautiful community.

“Bring your walking shoes, reading glasses if you need them, and come out to enjoy a good book and the great outdoors.”