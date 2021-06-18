State of emergency to be lifted in Wheatley
The state of emergency and evacuation order over a toxic gas leak in Wheatley could be lifted by Saturday.
Article content
The state of emergency and evacuation order issued after a toxic gas leak was discovered in Wheatley could be lifted by Saturday.
Chatham-Kent’s top administrator, Don Shropshire, said Friday there’s no reason to continue the state of emergency since no hydrogen sulphide has been detected at the site of the leak since June 4.
State of emergency to be lifted in Wheatley Back to video
“With the termination of the state of emergency, the evacuation order will also be terminated hopefully as early as noon on Saturday,” said a news release from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.
Residents and business owners can return to their buildings once the order is lifted. Emergency personnel will still be available Saturday to accompany them to their properties and perform gas monitoring if requested.
The state of emergency was enacted June 3, one day after a gas leak was reported at a building at 15 Erie St. N.
Wheatley gas leak's source still unknown
Talks continue on solving Wheatley's gas leak
Councillor requests status report on Wheatley gas leak; says residents want regular updates
Provincial hazmat team remains at scene of Wheatley gas leak
State of emergency declared after toxic gas discovered in downtown Wheatley
Twenty-seven people were evacuated from their homes in the immediate aftermath of the discovery. The municipality is caring for four families while the other residents found housing on their own.
Advertisement
Article content
Approximately 10 businesses remain in the evacuation zone or without hydro. The source of the leak has not been found.
Chatham-Kent firefighters have been on the scene around the clock since June 2. They’ll remain there until the state of emergency and evacuation order are officially ended.
A notice of the termination of the state of emergency will be given to media and posted on the municipality’s social media accounts once confirmed.
Residents can ask questions in a virtual town hall meeting with local and provincial officials at 11 a.m. Saturday on Zoom.
A resource centre will be set up at Wheatley Area Arena from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday for residents who can’t take part in the online meeting. Information will also be available from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday by calling 519-350-2956.
Garbage bins will be available near the evacuation site if residents need to throw out any perishables left in their homes or buildings while they were away. Local food banks have been asked to provide emergency aid for those who had to dispose of food.
Residents who smell or detect gas are reminded to immediately leave their building and call 911. They may want to keep a grab-and-go emergency supply kit by their doors in case they need to leave in a hurry.
The municipality consulted with experts at the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, and the Solicitor General about the gas leak. All agreed the municipality responded appropriately and no more action by the municipality was recommended, the news release said.
The municipality also consulted with industry experts in the private sector who recommended private property owners consider gas monitoring on their properties.
Utilities will be restored as the state of emergency and the evacuation order are ended. Property owners are asked to contact the proper utilities about that process.