State of emergency to be lifted in Wheatley

The state of emergency and evacuation order issued after a toxic gas leak was discovered in Wheatley could be lifted by Saturday.

Chatham-Kent’s top administrator, Don Shropshire, said Friday there’s no reason to continue the state of emergency since no hydrogen sulphide has been detected at the site of the leak since June 4.

“With the termination of the state of emergency, the evacuation order will also be terminated hopefully as early as noon on Saturday,” said a news release from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

Residents and business owners can return to their buildings once the order is lifted. Emergency personnel will still be available Saturday to accompany them to their properties and perform gas monitoring if requested.

The state of emergency was enacted June 3, one day after a gas leak was reported at a building at 15 Erie St. N.

Twenty-seven people were evacuated from their homes in the immediate aftermath of the discovery. The municipality is caring for four families while the other residents found housing on their own.