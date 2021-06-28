State of emergency over toxic gas leak lifted on two remaining Wheatley buildings

Article content

The state of emergency in Wheatley that remained on two downtown buildings after the discovery of a toxic gas leak in early June was lifted Monday.

A brief notice of the termination, signed by Mayor Darrin Canniff, was announced Monday morning.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. State of emergency over toxic gas leak lifted on two remaining Wheatley buildings Back to video

The discovery of hydrogen sulphide at 15 Erie St. N. on June 2 prompted a state of emergency to be declared on June 3, along with an evacuation order that resulted in 27 people being moved from the downtown area. The municipality cared for four families while other residents found housing on their own.

That evacuation order was lifted on June 19 but two properties remained under the state of emergency – 15 Erie St. N. and 9 Talbot Rd. – since monitoring continued around the two sites, which were the centre of the leak.

In announcing the lifting of the evacuation order, municipal officials also noted there were still no answers about the source of the toxic gas or guarantees a leak wouldn’t happen again.

The last time toxic gas was detected was June 4.

More to come