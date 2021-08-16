St. Clair College mandates vaccinations

All students, staff, faculty, contractors and campus visitors to St. Clair College this fall must be fully vaccinated.

The college changed its policy Monday after originally announcing that only students living in residence, varsity athletes and associated staff were required to be vaccinated.

Staff and students are expected to have received at least their first dose before classes begin Sept. 7. They must receive their second dose “within the required minimum period and provide proof that they have done so,” the college said in a news release.

The policy change was made after consultations with local and provincial public health experts, the release said.

“St. Clair College is committed to doing our part in increasing the rates of vaccination in our region,” president Patti France said in a statement. “In turn, this will protect not only our college community, but the larger communities in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.”

Vaccine doses will be available at the Chatham campus’s health centre Tuesdays starting Aug. 31. The Chatham-Kent public health unit will host a pop-up vaccine clinic Thursday, Sept. 9, in the study lounge at Thames Students Inc.

The college will also offer vaccines at Pharmasave pharmacy across from Windsor Crossing this week and next week, at the Windsor campus’s health centre Wednesdays starting Sept. 1, and at a pop-up clinic at the Windsor campus Sept. 1. Appointments can be made through the health centre.

Individuals who can’t get vaccinated for medical reasons or other grounds protected by the Ontario Human Rights Code can request an accommodation and must disclose their status. Those with exemptions or who don’t want to disclose must undergo rapid testing twice a week.

Anyone with a positive test result must take a PCR test to confirm their rapid-test results and self-isolate at home pending the PCR test result.