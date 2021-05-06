St. Angela Merici Catholic School receives blessing from bishop

Article content

Nine months after opening, Chatham’s newest Catholic elementary school been officially blessed.

Only the 10 people directly involved in that blessing were able to attend due to COVID pandemic restrictions, but the ceremony was livestreamed from the school’s gymnasium as Rev. Joseph Dabrowski, auxiliary bishop of London, led a service of prayer and blessing Thursday at St. Angela Merici Catholic school in Chatham.

“In our Catholic schools, we form a community to pray, play, learn and grow together,” said Dabrowski. “Your school has great programs, dedicated teachers and support staff … but most importantly, it’s a place where you learn how much Jesus loves you and how you can follow him more closely and love him in return.”

The service included a six-minute video that involved a virtual tour of the school, as well as highlights from the construction phase.

There was also a message from Education Minister Stephen Lecce, who spoke about the state-of-the-art facility being building is partnership with the St. Clair Catholic District school board.