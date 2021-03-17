





COVID case spike could knock Chatham-Kent back to red, top doc predicts The spike in COVID-19 cases in the last month, due mainly to indoor gatherings, could mean Chatham-Kent will soon be slapped with tighter restrictions under Ontario's five-colour COVID-19 response framework.

Article content The past month’s spike in COVID-19 cases could soon mean Chatham-Kent will be slapped with tighter restrictions under Ontario’s five-colour response framework, its top doctor warns. Noting provincial officials make the final decision, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, David Colby, predicted Chatham-Kent will likely return to “a red control level as of Monday,” with restrictions just shy of a full lockdown. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID case spike could knock Chatham-Kent back to red, top doc predicts Back to video Colby said there’s been roughly 100 new cases of the virus in the past month, “which is way too much, while the 1,452 cumulative cases of COVID in the region now represent 1.4 per cent of the population. “At the moment, we have 65 active cases and that’s gone down by 11 in the last couple of the days,” Colby said during a Wednesday update for Chatham-Kent’s board of health. “So the trend is in the right direction, but the number is altogether way too high.” Like the London and Woodstock areas, Chatham-Kent is currently in the province’s orange level, which allows for social gatherings of 10 people indoors while maintaining proper physical distancing. If Chatham-Kent joins Windsor-Essex at the red-control level, that drops to five people. The Sarnia-Lambton area is the only Southwestern Ontario region in grey-lockdown, the most restrictive of the province’s five-colour system.

Article content With at least one advisory board – the Ontario Hospital Association – suggesting Ontario is already in a third wave, Colby told the board “personal precautions have never been more important.” He did say the large increase of COVID cases seen in the past few weeks is not due to “hyper transmissible variants of concern.” “It is due to people having indoor gatherings, which is against public-health advice,” Colby said. “I can’t believe that after a year people don’t understand what those limitations are.” He said the decision for people to gather in larger-than-permissible groups could be due to COVID fatigue, spring fever or complacency, “but we are paying the price.” Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff said he appreciated how disappointing a move back to the red level would be if the province makes that decision Friday. “I know it’s tough,” he said, “but we need to hunker down to get things back on track.” Canniff is optimistic the success of the vaccination rollout in Chatham-Kent – touted as the best in Ontario – will help the municipality continue to lower its number of COVID cases. Colby agreed, noting vaccination is the way to provide long-term control to prevent the virus from spreading, but urged residents to continue following public-health guidelines. “We really have to confront the fact that every single case we see of COVID-19 involves the breakdown of public health measures somewhere,” Colby said. Despite the recent spike in cases, Colby did note some bright spots within the current COVID wave in Chatham-Kent, including only two hospitalizations among active cases. .

Article content “I am pleased to report that our hospital is not overwhelmed,” Colby said, while noting the region’s four outbreaks – one workplace and three institutions – remain small and well controlled. Two recent cases were variants of concern, Colby said, but were detected in temporary foreign workers who were already under federal quarantine. “We were able to make sure that those did not spread,” he said. BY THE COLOURS: COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS How Ontario’s colour-coded, tiered system applies: Grey-lockdown: Restaurants are takeout only, indoor social gatherings are banned and outdoor ones are capped at 10 people. Reversing an existing ban in in-person shopping at non-essential retail, Ontario is now allowing most stores to operate at 25 per cent capacity. Red-control: Restaurants and gyms can open with a 10-person capacity and social gatherings are capped at five indoors and 25 outdoors. Spas and salons can stay open but can’t offer services that require a person to remove their face mask. Orange-restrict: Maximum of 50 people allowed indoors at gyms and restaurants, which can only seat four to a table. Restaurants and bars can only stay open until 10 p.m. Yellow-protect: Social gatherings are capped at 10 indoors and 25 outdoors. Seating is limited to six per table at restaurants, which are forced to close at midnight. Green-prevent: Social gatherings are capped at 10 indoors and 25 outdoors. No early closing for bars or restaurants. Cinemas, casinos and performing arts centres can open with 50 people indoors.

