Social media helps C-K police track down and return stolen camper trailer to family

Social media is being credited for helping Chatham-Kent police track down a stolen camper trailer.

Police said a family went to pick up their camper trailer on Selkirk Avenue in Chatham on Friday and arrived to find out it had been taken.

Police said photographs of the camper were posted on various social media platforms, including the Chatham-Kent police Facebook page.

Police said photographs of the camper were posted on various social media platforms, including the Chatham-Kent police Facebook page.

A call was received by a citizen and the trailer was recovered in the Wallaceburg area, police.

“The family was extremely happy and able to enjoy the long weekend together,” stated a police media release. “The Chatham-Kent Police would thank the community for their assistance and working together to recover this trailer.”

RIDE stop leads police to man wanted on warrants

A RIDE check point on Wildwood Line in Rondeau led Chatham-Kent police to a man wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Police said the man was initially found to be suspended from driver when stopped at the RIDE check.

Further investigation revealed the man had several outstanding warrants and was breaching a previous release, police said.

He was transported to Chatham-Kent police headquarters and held for bail and the vehicle being driven was impounded for 45 days due to the driving suspensions.

Man accused of brandishing knife

A man is facing weapons charges in connection to an incident in Tecumseh Park on Friday.

Chatham-Kent police said several youths were walking in the park in the downtown Chatham area when a man approached the group and brandished a knife.

Police were called and went to the park.

The accused was located and arrested for assault with a weapon and possessing a prohibited weapon and later released with an Aug. 27 court date, police said.