Sleighing Hunger concert benefits Outreach for Hunger, college student food banks

“We were very pleased,” said Outreach for Hunger executive director Brenda LeClair. “Jeff is a big fan of Chatham-Kent, so he makes sure we get remembered in this concert.”

Outreach for Hunger received $25,000 while the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association got a $50,500 donation. The concert also supported two St. Clair College student food banks, sending $3,000 to the Student Representative Council-Windsor and $1,500 to the Thames Students Inc. in Chatham.

Despite having to be held online Dec. 18, the Christmas concert, featuring Burrows and bandmates Jody Raffoul, Kelly Hoppe, Kelly Authier, David Cyrenne, Wes Buckley, Liz Robinson, Stephanie Baker and Martin Bak, raised $80,000 from ticket sales, CD sales, music downloads and contributions from various local sponsors.

Chatham Outreach for Hunger has received a timely infusion of cash thanks to the success of the 10 th annual S’Aints 2020 Sleighing Hunger concert, spearheaded by Windsor-based rock star Jeff Burrows.

She added the cash donation is a “tremendous help for us” because the food bank has been buying more food to ensure the emergency food hampers have healthy items.

“Just knowing that support is out there and continues is really what we need to know that we’re going to make it through this whole COVID (pandemic),” LeClair said.

The S’Aints Sleighing Hunger concerts have now raised $350,000 in the past decade.

“For the past 10 years, we have been honoured to be a part of something much bigger than ourselves as a group of musicians,” Burrows said in a media release.

“The opportunity to record, perform during the Christmas season and partner with St. Clair College has been both humbling, and extraordinary.”

Patti France, the president of St. Clair College, was amazed by the response to online concert.

“The fabled and long-standing generosity of our community may not surprise me much any longer, but its phenomenal degree certainly did astound me this year,” France said in the release. “To set a fundraising record amid a pandemic with a concert that, by necessity, had to be staged remotely, is the most heart-warming ending imaginable for this COVID-era Christmas story.”