Sixteenth Chatham-Kent resident dies of COVID-19
The 16th Chatham-Kent resident to die of COVID-19 – a man in his 70s – passed away on the weekend at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham hospital.
His death was not related to the now-over outbreak on the hospital’s medicine unit, a Chatham-Kent public health unit spokesperson said.
The death was reported Monday, exactly one week after the 15th death was reported.
Four new cases of COVID-19 and two resolved cases were confirmed by the public health unit as Chatham-Kent’s number of active cases rose slightly to 18.
The daily total of active cases has been in the teens for nearly two weeks.
There were no active outbreaks in Chatham-Kent.
An estimated 63 per cent of local residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.
A new weekly record was set with 8,387 doses administered last week from Monday to Sunday. That broke Chatham-Kent’s old record of 7,887 set one week earlier.
“We’ve seen the cases and fatalities in long-term care institutions – and I’m talking across Ontario here – just plummet as a result of the vaccination program. It’s safe and effective,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there which, if people listen to that, results in vaccine hesitancy. We’re going to continue to try and educate people and motivate people.
“It’s very important that everybody pitch in and roll up their sleeves because the reopening plan for Ontario … is dependent on the proportion of people being vaccinated. … It’s the best decision for individuals, it’s the best decision for the community.”
As of Monday morning, 62,508 doses had been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 56,971 residents receiving at least one dose.
The Chatham hospital had five COVID-19 patients – four Chatham-Kent residents and one non-resident. Four were in the medicine unit and one was in the intensive care unit.
Two ICU patients, including one with COVID-19, were on ventilators. Five of 10 ICU beds were occupied. Occupancy in the medicine, surgical and critical care units was 84.1 per cent.
Appointments are still available for a mobile vaccination clinic Tuesday at the Bothwell Area Sports Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Moderna vaccine will be administered. Go to GetYourShotCK.ca to book a time slot or call 519-351-1010 to leave a message.