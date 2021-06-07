Sixteenth Chatham-Kent resident dies of COVID-19

The 16th Chatham-Kent resident to die of COVID-19 – a man in his 70s – passed away on the weekend at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham hospital.

His death was not related to the now-over outbreak on the hospital’s medicine unit, a Chatham-Kent public health unit spokesperson said.

The death was reported Monday, exactly one week after the 15th death was reported.

Four new cases of COVID-19 and two resolved cases were confirmed by the public health unit as Chatham-Kent’s number of active cases rose slightly to 18.

The daily total of active cases has been in the teens for nearly two weeks.

There were no active outbreaks in Chatham-Kent.

An estimated 63 per cent of local residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

A new weekly record was set with 8,387 doses administered last week from Monday to Sunday. That broke Chatham-Kent’s old record of 7,887 set one week earlier.