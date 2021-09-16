Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 53-year-old Chatham man a week after he was arrested and taken into custody by Chatham-Kent police.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced Thursday it had invoked its mandate after the man died Wednesday night in hospital, where had was being treated for serious injuries.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SIU investigating death of Chatham man in hospital after arrest Back to video

The man had originally been arrested on Sept. 8 after police responded to call about an unwanted man at a variety store on Charing Cross Road in Chatham.

The man taken to the police station after his afternoon arrest and then to hospital, “as he was in distress,” the SIU said in a release.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this death to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The agency is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

This is the second SIU investigation involving Chatham-Kent police launched this month and the fourth this year.

The provincial police watchdog is also investigating after a 62-year-old Tilbury man was shot by an officer after local police responded to reports that indicated “a man armed with guns” would be at the intersection of Laurentia Drive and Rose Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 5.

In mid-July, the SIU launched an investigation after a police officers discharged a stun gun during an altercation with a 41-year-old man following a 911 hangup call.

The agency was also called to investigate the early April death of a 29-year-old man who drowned after entering the Sydenham River in downtown Wallaceburg while fleeing police. The SIU cleared the officers involved in that investigation.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates all police-involved shootings, serious injuries, deaths and allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.