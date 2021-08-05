SIU clears officer in drowning death of man
Ontario’s police watchdog has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe a Chatham-Kent police officer committed a criminal offence in the drowning death of a 29-year-old man in April.
On the morning of April 7, a body was recovered from the Sydenham River in Wallaceburg by a police dive team. Because the man had entered the river the day before during an interaction with police, the province’s Special Investigations Unit was notified and began an investigation.
Chatham-Kent police stated that officers responded to Wallace Street for a report of suspicious persons. When the officers arrived, two parties fled on foot. Pursued by the officers, both suspects went into the river, police said.
“The issue is whether there is evidence that the (subject officer) fell markedly and substantially short in his duty of care toward the complainant and, if so, whether his neglect caused or contributed to the complainant’s death. In my view, there is not,” SIU director Joseph Martino said in his decision, released on Thursday.
The SIU investigates police interactions that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
The report stated the officer radioed the police communications centre asking for help from the fire department. The officer then raced back to his police cruiser to retrieve the spare tire, which he hoped the man could use as a flotation device.
Unable to pull the tire free, the officer rushed back to the river’s edge under the bridge, removed his duty belt and entered the water. Several civilians also helped at the scene, assisting the other individual make it to shore, the report added.
The director said he was satisfied the officer “comported himself with due care and regard for the complainant’s health and well-being” in the measures he took after the man entered the river.
“The officer kept his dispatch informed of the situation and quickly made a request for the attendance of the fire department, which was better practised and resourced for these types of situations,” he said.
“When the complainant did not return to shore after the (subject officer) asked him to, the officer had a difficult decision to make: jump into the water to attempt a rescue at that moment or seek to retrieve a flotation device that could be deployed from a position of safety. The latter would take some more time, but the complainant was still treading water, albeit with some difficulty, and entering the river was not without its own risks given the temperature of the water and the inherent challenges of the endeavour.”
The director said he was “unable to reasonably conclude that the (subject officer) transgressed the limits of care” prescribed by criminal law when he returned to his nearby cruiser to retrieve the tire.
“Thereafter, unable to quickly remove the tire, the (subject officer) rushed back to the water’s edge, jumped in, and joined in the efforts to locate and rescue the complainant,” he said. “Those efforts, I am satisfied, were reasonable throughout, including at the point the decision was taken to leave the water given the growing risks to the rescuers themselves.”