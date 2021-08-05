SIU clears officer in drowning death of man

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that a Chatham-Kent police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the drowning death of a 29-year-old man in April.

On the morning of April 7, a body was recovered from the Sydenham River in Wallaceburg by a police dive team. Because the man had entered the river the day before during an interaction with police, the province’s Special Investigations Unit was notified and began an investigation.

Chatham-Kent police stated that officers responded to Wallace Street for a report of suspicious persons. When the officers arrived, two parties fled on foot. Pursued by the officers, both suspects went into the river, police said.

“The issue is whether there is evidence that the (subject officer) fell markedly and substantially short in his duty of care toward the complainant and, if so, whether his neglect caused or contributed to the complainant’s death. In my view, there is not,” SIU director Joseph Martino said in his decision, released on Thursday.

The SIU investigates police interactions that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

The report stated the officer radioed the police communications centre asking for help from the fire department. The officer then raced back to his police cruiser to retrieve the spare tire, which he hoped the man could use as a flotation device.

Unable to pull the tire free, the officer rushed back to the river’s edge under the bridge, removed his duty belt and entered the water. Several civilians also helped at the scene, assisting the other individual make it to shore, the report added.