Shrewsbury couple don't fear high water after investing in flood protection

Three years ago, The Chatham Daily News took a photograph of Mary Shadd standing in the floodwater that filled the majority of her yard.

“We didn’t really have a choice,” she added, noting they didn’t know how high the water would come.

Darrell Shadd said the 25 loads of gabion stone that lines the shoreline, serving as breakwall, and 300 loads of dirt used to raise their backyard by three feet, now provides “100 per cent peace of mind.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

A strong wind from the northeast that prompted a flood watch to be issued by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, extending into Saturday, was no match for the flood protection the Shadd’s have spent the last year, on and off, to install along the shoreline of their property.

SHREWSBURY – Flooding has wreaked havoc in the past on Darrell and Mary Shadd’s property, located in this hamlet along the shore of Rondeau Bay, but they don’t fear high water these days.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

On Saturday, she stood in the same spot a day after a heavy rainfall and as a flood watch continued, and she was high and dry.

“We’re not fearful” of flooding now, Mary Shadd said.

Photo by Ellwood Shreve / Ellwood Shreve/The Daily News

However, the couple are still dealing with the impact of past floods on their property.

Darrell Shadd said they’ve had to remove more than 30 trees, including many mature spruce, that died due to being saturated by floodwater.

A large section of grass, along with a fire pit and walkways were also destroyed by floodwaters, he added.

He said several neighbours have also been bringing in dirt and putting in shoreline protection structures.

Having seen many years when the water was so low, they couldn’t dock their pontoon boat at their shore, Darrell Shadd said when the flooding started happening, “I was just praying it didn’t get high enough to cover my septic tank.”

He added if that were to happen, you’d have to move out.

Shadd, who has spent several years in construction, designed the breakwall to allow floodwater to go back into the bay to protect against erosion.

He said the gabion stone breakwall is slanted so it “trips the waves” to help lessen their impact on the structure and the amount of water that splashes over.

He added there is also gravel running along the back side of the breakwall that allows water that splashes over to drain back into the bay.

Photo by Ellwood Shreve / Ellwood Shreve/The Daily News

The Shadds are now in the process of rebuilding their backyard oasis, which includes plans to replant several of the trees that were killed along with planting new the grass and a garden. They have also raised their beloved gazebo, located near the shore, a total of four feet to keep it protected from significant flooding in the future.

When considering the cost to do all this work, Darrell Shadd said, “It’s worth every penny.”

eshreve@postmedia.com