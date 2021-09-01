Seven new active COVID-19 cases in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported seven new active COVID-19 cases in the municipality on Wednesday.

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like.
There were 14 new cases in total and seven resolved, with the community currently sitting at 58 active cases.

One outbreak remains ongoing in a congregate living setting.

In total, there have been 2,045 cases in Chatham-Kent since the pandemic began last year.

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance reported seven hospitalizations with COVID-19, with none of the patients fully vaccinated. One is in intensive care, with the others in the medicine unit.

Ontario reported 656 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Wednesday and 13 deaths linked to the virus.

The Ministry of Health said six of the deaths happened more than two months ago and were updated based on data cleaning.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 504 of the new infections are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Elliott said 339 people in the province are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 36 of those individuals are fully vaccinated.

She added 163 people are in intensive care with the novel coronavirus, 12 of whom are fully vaccinated.

