Seven more active cases in Chatham-Kent

The tally continues to rise locally with seven additional active COVID-19 cases confirmed in Chatham-Kent.

Daily News staff
Aug 30, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Story continues below

Public health reported a total of 23 new cases on Monday. With 16 cases now resolved, the number of active cases now sits at 52, with a cumulative total of 2,026 cases since the pandemic began last year.

Eight people are hospitalized. Of these cases, seven are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

There is one outbreak still ongoing at a congregate living setting.

Provincially, Ontario reported 694 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths from the virus Monday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 527 of the infected people are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 72,655 Chatham-Kent residents have had at least one vaccine dose, while 66,399 have had two shots.

Pop-up vaccination clinics are scheduled for Tuesday at the Downtown Chatham Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Frank & Mary Uniac Auditorium from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday at KSR International in Ridgetown from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walk-ins seeking a first or second dose are welcome at the popup clinics. Appointments can also be booked at getyourshotck.ca.

