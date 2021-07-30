Services altered for Civic holiday

Municipal and health care services will experience closures or alterations in recognition of Civic holiday Monday.

Municipal and health care services will be closed or operating on different schedules in recognition of Civic holiday Monday.

Chatham-Kent municipal offices and most services will be closed, while cemetery staff will be on call for funeral homes who require at-need sales.

The seasonal bus route S1 (beach bus to Mitchell’s Bay and Erieau) will run Monday at regular fares. No other public transit services are operating.

Police, fire and ambulance are accessible by dialling 911 for emergency calls only. The fire administration office will be closed on Monday, reopening on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

The Chatham Capitol Theatre, Kiwanis Theatre, Chatham Cultural Centre, Chatham-Kent Museum, Thames Art Gallery, ARTspace, Milner Heritage House and Ridge House Museum will be closed. All public libraries will be also closed.

The Blenheim Gable Rees Rotary Pool, Wallaceburg Sydenham Pool and the seven outdoor pools located in Chatham, Dresden, Ridgetown, Thamesville and Tilbury will be open with their regular schedule.

Thames Campus Arena will be open for scheduled rentals. All other arenas will be closed.

Entegrus and the public utilities commission will be closed. The emergency call number is 519-352-6300.

The health and family services building will be closed, along with the CK public health office. The homeless response line at 519-354-6628 for homeless emergencies is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week. EarlyON and child care subsidy will be closed.

Riverview Gardens reception and administrative offices will be closed, but nursing staff can be reached by calling 519-352-4823.