Second Walpole Island resident dies of COVID-19

A second COVID-19 death at Walpole Island First Nation was reported Tuesday.

The deceased was a woman in her 70s, a spokesperson for the Lambton public health unit said.

It had been 10 months since Walpole Island’s first COVID-19 death on May 14, 2020.

The latest death was reported on the Walpole Island council’s Facebook page.

Walpole Island is part of the Lambton public health unit, which reported its 47th death Tuesday.

Walpole Island was up to seven active cases.

Its cumulative total of 72 cases included 63 that are resolved.

The community is in the red-control level of Ontario’s colour-coded restrictions system.

Chatham-Kent was down to 70 active cases Tuesday after 10 new cases were reported by the public health unit and 11 were resolved.

Chatham-Kent had a cumulative total of 1,448 cases, including 1,369 resolved cases.

Two residents were hospitalized.

Chatham-Kent was still at three active outbreaks.