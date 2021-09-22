Second virtual community meeting for Wheatley residents coming on heels of visit by premier

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is holding a second virtual community meeting Saturday morning to provide Wheatley residents an update on last month’s gas explosion, as well as another opportunity to ask questions.

Residents can access the 10 a.m. meeting through the municipality’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The community meeting is happening shortly after Premier Doug Ford and Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford visited Wheatley Tuesday to see the damage caused by the Aug. 26 blast that levelled two buildings and injured 20 people in the downtown.

The provincial politicians pledged their support to the community.

The ministry has hired consulting firm Golder Associates to conduct a technical analysis of the area and will also continue to fund a 24-hour hydrogen sulphide monitoring system at the site.

Like the first virtual community meeting on Sept. 4, questions may be submitted in advance via email to CKcommunications@chatham-kent.ca up to two hours before the event.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff, West Kent councillors Melissa Harrigan and Mark Authier, chief administrative officer Don Shropshire and Jennifer Barton, the assistant deputy Minister of the ministry of northern development, mines, natural resources and forestry, are among the officials participating.

Shropshire said the first meeting had more than 300 people participating.

“Obviously, we do not have an answer to every question but we want to make ourselves available as much as we can,” he said. “COVID regulations limit public gatherings so we’re doing the next best thing.”