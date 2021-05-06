Second person charged for Chatham's anti-lockdown protest
A second person has been charged and seven more investigations are underway in connection with an anti-lockdown protest held last week in Chatham, says Chatham-Kent’s top administrator.
Article content
A second person has been charged and seven more investigations are underway in connection with an anti-lockdown protest held last week in Chatham, says Chatham-Kent’s top administrator.
Neither person charged has been publicly identified by Chatham-Kent’s bylaw enforcement team.
Second person charged for Chatham's anti-lockdown protest Back to video
Chief administrative officer Don Shropshire didn’t know the status of the investigations Thursday. Bylaw enforcement officers act independently from municipal administration, he said.
Bylaw and building inspector Travis Maxwell also could not provide more information to the Daily News.
An estimated 300 people were at Tecumseh Park for the No More Lockdowns Canada rally April 26 that included independent MPP Randy Hillier (Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston) and independent MP Derek Sloan (Hastings—Lennox and Addington) speaking against COVID-19 public-health measures.
Enforcement officials have up to six months to lay charges, Shropshire said. He did not know if Sloan or Hillier had been charged.
Advertisement
Article content
Organized outdoor gatherings are forbidden under Ontario’s current stay-at-home order.
Bylaw enforcement officials investigate COVID-related complaints and incidents weekdays during business hours. Chatham-Kent police investigate after hours and on weekends.
They first try to educate people on COVID-19 restrictions, Shropshire said.
“For those people that choose to disregard that, then there are charges laid,” he said. “There have been charges laid recently with the Old Colony Mennonite Church because they refuse to abide by the restrictions.
“It’s not a matter of getting angry. It’s a matter of trying to keep people safe. I think that’s where we have to keep focusing.”
A member of the Old Colony Mennonite Church in Dresden was charged by police Wednesday under the Reopening Ontario Act after more than 70 maskless people reportedly attended a service Sunday.
Three similar charges have been laid since late December against members of the Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley.
Shropshire was asked Thursday if Chatham-Kent could punish the churches by following the example of law enforcement officials who fenced off GraceLife Church in Edmonton for repeatedly breaking COVID-19 rules.
“Whether it’s fencing or locking the doors or whatever, yes, that could be considered,” he said.
Some businesses have also been warned on more than one occasion, he said, and charges can escalate “up to and including jail time.”
“We’re doing everything possible to try and work with people,” Shropshire said. “We know it’s tough, but whether it’s a church or a private business, we’re trying to make sure people have the information up front. Please stay home. Stay safe. We’ll do whatever we can to try and work with businesses.”