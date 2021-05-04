





Article content What began as a high school co-op project has become a business worthy of a chamber of commerce award. Alex Wingrove went out to his family’s farm near Chatham about five years ago to learn how to grow crops and now runs the Country Market Garden off the site on Riverview Line. He has been named the Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the Chatham-Kent Chamber of Commerce. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. School project grows into thriving business for chamber award winner Back to video “It’s really humbling to be recognized in that sense, especially being a small startup,” the 22-year-old said. “It’s really quite an amazing feeling to be supported that much by the community.” Wingrove is from the city, but he came out to the farm property on weekends while growing up. His family had a small garden before this business took off. After he finished high school, he studied at the Ridgetown Campus of the University of Guelph and went through a grant program for post-secondary students with the municipality’s Small Business Centre.

Article content He kept the business going another year and then went through another startup program with the municipality, which including drafting a detailed business plan. Wingrove said the company now grow about 40 different varieties of vegetables on only a third of an acre. The market carries regular crops, such as tomatoes, cabbage, lettuce, carrots and broccoli, but he said they also grow items usually not found in grocery stores. Those crops include bok choy, kohlrabi and Chinese cabbage. He said he started out planting in traditional rows with more space, but by the third year the company switched over to an intensive practice. Broccoli, for example, is grown in two rows with a narrow path in between. He said this decision has helped almost triple production. “We’re really trying to squeeze as much as we can out of this small space here,” Wingrove said. As well, he said he plants the entire garden two or three times over the summer, so radishes, for example, are planted early in the season so lettuce can take their place later on. This year Wingrove, his mother Liz Phair and his grandmother Janice Wingrove expanded into selling flowers because they were looking for another product to sell early in the spring. He said they would like to expand more in the coming years, but the limited space poses some challenges. “We’re mainly trying … to be as efficient as possible,” he said. “Instead of growing bigger, we’re trying to grow better.”

Article content The entrepreneur works full time at the market from March to November, with the operation open to customers seven days a week. In the winter, he works midnights at a mushroom farm in Chatham-Kent and usually spends the day working on plans for the season. Sometimes, the full-time aspect of the job can mean working almost all hours of the day. During a recent snowfall this spring, Wingrove decided to sleep overnight in the greenhouse on site, coming out a few times to scrape snow off the tunnels covering the crops. “Since we’re (operating at) such a small scale, we can do this stuff to push the early crops, where we can take the time and make sure things are babied along,” he said. “We were kind of worried there for a minute, but it looks like everything turned out pretty well this year.” The chamber of commerce will hold the Business Excellence Awards virtually over its social media sites and YourTV on June 17 at 7 p.m.

