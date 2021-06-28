





School officials say lessons learned during pandemic Local school board officials are counting on a return to normal, but not a return to the old ways of thinking, if in-person classes resume as expected in September.

Article content Local school board officials are counting on a return to normal – but not a return to the old ways of thinking – if in-person classes resume as expected in September. Students across the province had to learn from home during two lengthy COVID-related school shutdowns this year. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. School officials say lessons learned during pandemic Back to video Teachers and support staff were also learning while they offered virtual lessons, said Deb Crawford, director of education with the St. Clair Catholic District school board. “We have learned a lot about using technology to leverage instruction, so I think we’ll be able to take away some really good lessons on how, as we move into a face-to-face model, we can leverage technology to really enhance learning,” she said. It was difficult for teachers and staff to adapt during an unpredictable year, but they did, she said. There were issues with reliable Internet and ensuring everyone had tech devices. “We’ve still managed to meet the needs of our more vulnerable populations and to keep the relationships going and to provide mental health and well-being support, whether it be face to face or online,” Crawford said.

Article content Traditional graduation ceremonies were cancelled for the second straight year, but drive-thru graduations have become a popular substitute, said John Howitt, director of education with the Lambton Kent District school board. Cars were lined up bumper to bumper in the Chatham-Kent secondary school parking lot Saturday as 173 students drove up, received a diploma and posed for family photos. Classmates waited their turn in their vehicles, some decorated with balloons and streamers. Another 30 graduates came Monday. “While everybody wishes that they had had a traditional graduation to come together and be as a group, we’re hearing really clearly from schools that they’re considering adding a component similar to the drive-thru, even in regular times, because every student and their family is together and being recognized,” Howitt said. “That’s not the case in a traditional graduation ceremony, where there might be 10 seconds of crossing a stage and hours of sitting in the auditorium watching others. “There’s been a real celebration with this change and it’s created some out-of-the-box thinking.” He praised everyone who played a role in helping students. “We should be celebrating the way the adults within the school system, within our students’ households, within the community, within public health, within the health system – everywhere – have risen to support students and children.n … I think there’s far better understanding within households about the incredible work that school board staff do on behalf of students. I think there’s also a better understanding of what is expected of students by households now and the supports necessary for children to have positive outcomes,” Howitt said.

Article content Students and adults have also made “incredible” sacrifices, he said. “There are a lot of families that lost jobs and lost income coming into their house because of remote learning periods when the adults had to be home,” Howitt said. “That’s caused significant strife in the community and the sacrifices that those families made really need to be recognized. We look forward to coming out of that on the other side. “I think our students have learned an incredible life skill that you can’t always control what’s going to happen and that life can deal you unexpected things and that we are resilient when we come out.” Not all students will return to traditional classes in September. The Lambton Kent board has 350 elementary and 300 secondary students signed up for online learning in 2021-22, while the St. Clair Catholic board has approximately 100 elementary and 100 secondary students registered for online classes. “There’s a sense of optimism that we will be back together in September,” Crawford said. “We will be face to face for the most part and coming out of this pandemic with hope and certainly evidence of the resilience of the parents and the students and the staff at our school boards.”

