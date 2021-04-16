





Article content The directors of education for the two largest school boards in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton are optimistic students will resume in-person classes this school year. Students across the province – on spring break this week – will begin at-home classes Monday for the third time during the COVID-19 pandemic. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. School officials optimistic for in-person classes Back to video “I’m very hopeful that they will be going back before the end of the year,” Deb Crawford of the St. Clair Catholic District school board said Thursday. “I think that that is the desire of everyone in the education system. I know that the Ministry (of Education) is very determined that, as soon as we can bring the kids back to school safely, they’ll be back in school. “I’m really hopeful that the majority of people will follow the public health guidelines and follow the rules. Let’s try and slow down this virus so that we can bring our kids back.” The Ontario government ordered all elementary and secondary schools on April 12 to switch to virtual lessons indefinitely because of the province’s worsening COVID-19 numbers.

Article content “We’re very optimistic that the students will be back,” John Howitt of the Lambton Kent District school board said Thursday. “We believe our schools are safe places to learn. We believe the data supports that and subscribe to the philosophy of ‘last to close and first to reopen.’” Both directors were still positive Friday afternoon after the provincial government announced tighter restrictions. “When we all follow public health advice, community case counts stay low, which I believe will result in the reopening of schools,” Howitt said. “However, if I prove to be wrong, I know the (Lambton Kent board) staff will provide excellent remote programming for our students and support their learning and well-being needs.” Students were told before the break to take home personal items and educational materials in case schools closed. Students who needed board-supplied tech devices also took those home. Teachers will reconnect with students Monday to assess their technology needs. Regular classes will resume Tuesday. “Supports for student well-being and mental health will also be made available to all of our students,” Crawford said Friday. “We shall continue our collaborative efforts with our community and our partners as we navigate this difficult time.” This week, the federal and provincial governments announced $656.5 million in funding for COVID-related infrastructure upgrades to Ontario’s schools.

Article content “We’re very pleased,” Crawford said. “We have our capital projects that we’ve been trying to move forward with and we have to get going on because there’s a very tight timeline. So much of this has to do with ventilation, HVAC and improved air filtration in our schools.” She added: “One simple thing we’re doing in a number of our schools is replacing the windows so that the windows will open. Something as simple as that, that we never thought of in the past, has become very, very important in COVID.” Some tenders tied to the funding have already been approved by the Lambton Kent District school board. “These are major HVAC repairs, so not just simply filters or that kind of thing. It’s an entire redoing of HVAC systems in some of our schools, which is an absolute excellent thing that we would not have been able to do otherwise,” Howitt said. “We’re also adding more water-bottle filling stations within our schools and are addressing some of our infrastructure in regard to Wi-Fi and Internet as well.”

