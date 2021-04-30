School board officials unsure if students will return

Just like parents and students, local school board officials are waiting to learn if or when in-person classes will resume this school year.

The Ontario government chose to keep students home indefinitely after the spring break because of worsening COVID-19 numbers across the province. The last day for in-person classes was April 9.

“All school boards are prepared for whichever outcome,” said John Howitt, director of education with the Lambton Kent District school board. “We’re hopeful for a return to face-to-face learning before the end of the school year.

“However, we’ll continue to provide the best programming possible in a remote setting while following Ministry of Education and public-health advice.”

The head of the Thames Valley District school board said this week there’s a good chance students won’t return to their classrooms this spring.

Schools also stayed closed after March break last year while students took online classes for more than three months.