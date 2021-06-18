Scammer defrauds Chatham woman of more than $38K

Chatham-Kent police are looking for a man who allegedly defrauded a Chatham woman of more than $38,000.

The scam began earlier this year when the woman received an error message on her computer and thought it came from Microsoft, police said.

She made contact with a man purporting to be from Microsoft in an effort to fix the computer.

While supposedly fixing the computer, he told the woman he’d accidentally deposited cash into her account, police said.

He told her to repay the money in cash increments of $3,000 to $5,000. He went to her home to retrieve the money.

The fraud complaint was reported to police this week by a local bank.

The suspect is non-white with a dark complexion and black wavy hair, in his mid- to late 20s, and approximately six feet tall. He always wore a mask and was last seen driving a grey SUV.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Kevin Brown at kevinb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #6880. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Police remind citizens that the key to being protected from a fraud or scam is to first recognize it.

Scammers use intimidation tactics and want to pressure people into providing information and making decisions quickly, police said. Don’t panic after receiving a suspicious call. Take the time to do research before taking any action.

For more information, go to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website at https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.