Scaled-down WAMBO planned for Thanksgiving weekend

Organizers with the Wallaceburg Antique Motor and Boat Outing (WAMBO) have announced a scaled-down version of the event, scheduled for the Thanksgiving weekend.

In a media release from the board of directors Wednesday, the pandemic prompted a few changes in the interest of safety.

“We are looking forward to keeping the spirits up in the community by bringing a scaled-down version of WAMBO to Wallaceburg in hopes to get back to a full-fledged event in 2022,” said Bill Wolsing, event chair.

“With the impacts of the pandemic still lingering, WAMBO will look a bit different this year. There won’t be a refreshment tent, food vendors or many other activities our community loves due to logistical reasons, but we’ll have a few staples for everyone to enjoy. ”

COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all WAMBO activities this year.

Activities on Saturday, Oct. 9, scheduled to take place, include the final Wallaceburg Farmers’ Market of 2021 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; the annual WAMBO classic car show, including fire trucks and motorcycles; and live music.

“Boaters are welcome to come dock in the downtown core along the Sydenham River, understanding the time of year may make it difficult, but we encourage people to come by water and enjoy the day. We also encourage everyone to support our local restaurants and licensed establishments during the event.” Wolsing said.

“It is also exciting to partner with the Wallaceburg Farmers’ Market and the Downtown Wallaceburg BIA this year, as they wrap up another incredibly successful season.”

The upcoming WAMBO Golf Classic, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, at Hidden Hills Golf and Country Club, is sold out.

More details about the overall event will be released on WAMBO’s Facebook page in the coming weeks leading up to Thanksgiving weekend.