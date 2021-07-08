Safety should be incentive enough to get vaccinated: Colby

Michigan is holding a lottery-style raffle to hand out $5 million in cash and college scholarships to people who get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinated Ohioans had a shot at winning one of five $1-million prizes.

New Yorkers who were vaccinated at a ballpark could receive tickets to Yankees and Mets games. New Jersey residents could get free beer for being vaccinated.

Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, is glad the Canadian and Ontario governments aren’t offering similar incentives to convince people to roll up their sleeves.

“I think the biggest incentive to get vaccinated is to keep yourself, your loved ones and your community safe,” he said. “I’m not sure what greater incentive there could be rather than that.

“Giving people lottery tickets – I can’t imagine that that would be the defining factor for the majority of people deciding whether to get vaccinated or not. It kind of rubs me the wrong way, to be very honest.”

Sixty-seven per cent of all Canadians and 76.6 per cent of those 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

More than 27 per cent of Canadians are fully vaccinated, including more than 31 per cent of those 12 and older.

“In Canada our numbers are, by and large, comparable to the areas in the United States with the highest vaccination rates,” Colby said. “We’re doing very, very well in terms of our vaccination rates in Canada. I think that incentives have not been a major part of that and yet we’re still able to demonstrate that.”

He compares the incentives to paying people to donate blood. Some countries do, but Canadian Blood Services has a policy to not pay.