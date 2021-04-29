





Share this Story: Rising cost of building materials will impact new Catholic elementary school project

Rising cost of building materials will impact new Catholic elementary school project The rising cost of building materials is expected to pose a challenge for the St. Clair Catholic District School Board as plans progress for constructing a new elementary school in south Chatham.

Article content The rising cost of materials is expected to pose a challenge for the St. Clair Catholic District school board as plans to build a new elementary school in south Chatham progress. That issue was raised by trustee Carol Bryden during an update on the project at Tuesday’s virtual board meeting. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rising cost of building materials will impact new Catholic elementary school project Back to video Bryden bluntly asked if the Ministry of Education will adjust the funding “based on the new reality of the cost of building materials?” There’s been no indication from the ministry that any additional funding will be provided for construction of the new school, Amy Janssens, association director of corporate services, told the board. Noting the construction project won’t be tendered until the fall, Tony Montanino, manager of facility services, told the board: “We envision we will hit the perfect storm.” He said the rising cost of building materials is a challenge for contractors because, for a project such as this, bids are made nearly 18 months before the materials will actually be in place.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We’re giving (the ministry) updates on a very regular basis, so if we do need to request additional funding, they’ve been told numerous times by myself and from Tony that it is a very good possibility that we may be seeking some additional funds to help us,” Janssens said. But, she added, additional funds have not been sought by the board at this time. The Education Ministry approved $26.6 million in June 2017 for the local Catholic school board to amalgamate Chatham’s six elementary schools into two new schools to address declining enrolment. The school board already owned land on McNaughton Avenue West, where the $16-million St. Angela Merici Catholic elementary school was built and is now open. However, it proved challenging to find a suitably sized parcel of land in south Chatham for purchase to build the second new school. Good news arrived in late July 2020 when a 3.2-hectare site was purchased on Tweedsmuir Avenue West at the south end of Keil Drive extension. An added bonus was the ministry providing nearly $2 million in funding to cover the cost to purchase the land and have it fully serviced. Tuesday’s project update also included news that the Ventin Group Ltd. architectural firm has been selected to design the new school. When plans were initially being made for the two elementary schools, it was suggested the same architectural firm be used to design the buildings to be a mirror of each other, Bryden recalled.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Janssens confirmed part of the board’s submission to the ministry for funding was the option to have two identical schools. When the board tendered for an architect to design St. Angela Merici school there was a “very detailed discussion” about whether one architect would be hired to design both schools, she added. “At the time, we decided we should not,” Janssens said because the board didn’t yet have the land for the new school in south Chatham. When seeking additional funding for St. Angela Merici school, Janssens also noted the ministry confirmed to the board “we were not to design the same school or build the same school for south Chatham.” eshreve@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Chatham