Police need residents to help deal with increase drug use, overdoses on Walpole Island First Nation
Walpole Island First Nation officials say the public’s support is critical to ongoing efforts to combat the drug epidemic behind a growing number of opioid overdoses there.
“We need the community to back us in this effort to clean up the drugs,” said Chad Jacobs, chief of the Walpole Island police.
An enormous help, he said, would be tips from Walpole Island residents on the drug trade in the First Nation community.
“To get a warrant to get into a drug house and shut them down, we need to gather a lot of information, a lot of intelligence” he said. “It’s not a quick process but, without the people out there who actually have that information for us and give us … we kind of have our hands tied.”
In July, Walpole Island’s chief and council declared a state of emergency in response to a rise in illicit drug use and overdoses in the First Nation community. At that time, the First Nation established a checkpoint at the entrance to the community in an effort to stem the flow of illegal drugs.
A media release issued Tuesday by the Lambton OPP stated officers from both the provincial and Walpole Island police “are committed to making Walpole Island First Nation a safe community for all.”
“Members within the community should expect to see a greater police presence, both day and night, in efforts to combat the trafficking and use of illegal substances,” the release stated.
Being a small police service, Jacobs said there just isn’t the manpower or resources to effectively patrol the perimeter of the Southwestern Ontario island.
“First Nations policing, in general anywhere, doesn’t have the manpower to police something like this.”
In addition to this increase in substance abuse, Jacobs said there are rumours that overdoses in the community are being underreported. Anecdotally, the chief said he’s heard that as many as four or five residents can overdose on a weekend but are then been revived by naloxone, a drug that can temporarily block the life-threatening effects of opioids like fentanyl.
“I know our officers are out on the road dealing with these people everyday,” he said.
Jacobs said many residents are also wrestling with mental-health issues due to their addictions to opioids.
“Right now, I know there’s people out there wanting to get help to get off the drugs but, with COVID, these treatment facilities have been closed or not accepting the numbers of people they used to.”
Jacobs said officers in the First Nation community are also dealing with an increase in break and enter and theft calls.
“This is probably one of the busiest years I’ve ever seen,” he said of his 24 years with the police service.
Jacobs said the police service usually responds to 2,600 to 3,000 calls per year. By early August, the department had already reached more than 2,300 calls, putting police in pace to exceed the average number over the past decade or so.
Anyone with information on criminal activity in the area is urged to contact the Walpole Island Police Service or OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on their mobile phone. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
