Rise in active COVID-19 cases concerns Colby
Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health says he’s “extremely concerned” about the local rise in COVID-19 cases recently.
Chatham-Kent had 31 active cases Thursday after being down to seven last week.
“We never got down to the magic zero,” Dr. David Colby said on a conference call with media Thursday. “We have no outbreaks at the present time, which is good news, and we’re able to link almost all of our cases to other cases. The links are commensurate with what we’ve been warning everyone about, that Delta is extremely contagious.”
The Delta variant is so transmissible that people may need more physical distancing to avoid the virus, he said.
“This is something that needs to be addressed before we are in a full-blown wave,” he said. “People are still talking about the increase. If you can visualize this as a graph, we’re still in the foothills not looking at the Matterhorn peak yet. The time to act is now.
“What is becoming increasingly clear is that this a pandemic of the unvaccinated. … The standards of what’s expected of people are really changing. The feeling until fairly recently was that for everyone vaccination is a personal choice, and it will always remain a personal choice, but there may be some consequences to that choice in terms of what privileges you have and where you can work.
“For example, we’ve seen the province already announcing that people who work with vulnerable populations really need to be vaccinated in order to protect them, or they shouldn’t work there. I think most people would consider that that’s a sensible policy and not overly coercive.”
The Ontario government announced this week a vaccination policy for hospitals and for home and community service providers similar to the policy already in place for long-term care homes. Staff must be fully vaccinated, have a medical reason for not being vaccinated or take an education session on COVID-19 vaccination.
The Chatham-Kent public health unit reported four new cases and four resolved cases Thursday.
Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham hospital had three COVID-19 patients Thursday morning. One was in the intensive care unit.
Health alliance president and CEO Lori Marshall would not say if the patients are vaccinated. The hospital group’s policy is to not disclose the patients’ vaccination status unless there are five or more, she said.
“The majority of patients in hospital across the province continue to be individuals who are not yet fully vaccinated,” Marshall said.
Seventy-eight per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 71 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses. If 12- to 17-year-olds are included, then 76 per cent of residents have at least one dose and 69 per cent have two.
As of Thursday, 133,939 doses have been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 71,464 people receiving at least one dose and 64,807 receiving two.