This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Chatham-Kent had 31 active cases Thursday after being down to seven last week.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rise in active COVID-19 cases concerns Colby Back to video

“We never got down to the magic zero,” Dr. David Colby said on a conference call with media Thursday. “We have no outbreaks at the present time, which is good news, and we’re able to link almost all of our cases to other cases. The links are commensurate with what we’ve been warning everyone about, that Delta is extremely contagious.”

The Delta variant is so transmissible that people may need more physical distancing to avoid the virus, he said.

“This is something that needs to be addressed before we are in a full-blown wave,” he said. “People are still talking about the increase. If you can visualize this as a graph, we’re still in the foothills not looking at the Matterhorn peak yet. The time to act is now.

“What is becoming increasingly clear is that this a pandemic of the unvaccinated. … The standards of what’s expected of people are really changing. The feeling until fairly recently was that for everyone vaccination is a personal choice, and it will always remain a personal choice, but there may be some consequences to that choice in terms of what privileges you have and where you can work.

“For example, we’ve seen the province already announcing that people who work with vulnerable populations really need to be vaccinated in order to protect them, or they shouldn’t work there. I think most people would consider that that’s a sensible policy and not overly coercive.”