Ridgetown teen charged with impaired driving after single-vehicle collision

An 18-year-old Ridgetown man was charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Blenheim.

The Chatham-Kent police officer at the scene suspected the man was driving under the influence of alcohol. The man failed a roadside test and was taken to police headquarters for more breath tests, police said.

He’s been released with an April 12 court date.

Failing to comply

A 21-year-old Chatham woman was allegedly at a Chatham man’s home Saturday despite being under conditions to not communicate with him or go to his home.

She was already gone when police responded to a disturbance there in the morning, but she was found nearby.

She was charged with failing to comply with her release order. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

RIDE Checks

Police held Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere spot checks Saturday night in Blenheim, Chatham and Ridgetown.

A total of 175 vehicles were stopped and two roadside tests were given. No one was charged with impaired driving.

Three charges were laid under the Liquor License Act and six charges were laid under the Highway Traffic Act.