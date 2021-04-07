RetroFest to return with virtual events for classic car fans

RetroFest is coming back after a one-year absence, but it’s moving from downtown Chatham to your computer screen.

Article content

RetroFest is coming back after a one-year absence, but it’s moving from downtown Chatham to your computer screen.

The annual classic car show will be a largely online event this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. RetroFest to return with virtual events for classic car fans Back to video

The Historic Downtown Chatham Business Improvement Area and the Kent Historic Auto Club are hosting RetroFest, which attracted a record 800 vehicles when it was last held in 2019 during RM Sotheby’s 40th anniversary.

The event typically has 470 to 550 vehicles. Thousands of people fill downtown streets to see the cars on display.

This year, organizers offer a virtual classic car registration event page where vehicle owners can post a photo of their car, along with its make, model, and year. Ten cars will be featured in a documentary made by Candlebox Productions.

A party will be live streamed Friday, May 21, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with some cars, guest speakers and live music.

More guest speakers, car awards, music and the crowning of Ms. RetroFest will be live streamed Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.