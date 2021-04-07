RetroFest to return with virtual events for classic car fans
RetroFest is coming back after a one-year absence, but it’s moving from downtown Chatham to your computer screen.
The annual classic car show will be a largely online event this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Historic Downtown Chatham Business Improvement Area and the Kent Historic Auto Club are hosting RetroFest, which attracted a record 800 vehicles when it was last held in 2019 during RM Sotheby’s 40th anniversary.
The event typically has 470 to 550 vehicles. Thousands of people fill downtown streets to see the cars on display.
This year, organizers offer a virtual classic car registration event page where vehicle owners can post a photo of their car, along with its make, model, and year. Ten cars will be featured in a documentary made by Candlebox Productions.
A party will be live streamed Friday, May 21, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with some cars, guest speakers and live music.
More guest speakers, car awards, music and the crowning of Ms. RetroFest will be live streamed Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Entries for the Ms. RetroFest contest can be submitted until April 14. A photo and a 30-second video can be sent to msretrofest@gmail.com.
Chatham’s Melanie Renaud, who’ll represent her hometown in the Miss Galaxy Canada pageant Aug. 22, is helping organizers with the contest.
Other activities are scheduled to begin May 1. RetroFest will again include giveaways and junior judges.
“We understand that the situation changes by the minute and we have to be flexible to pivot with the COVID-19 regulations,” organizers wrote to the Daily News. “We hope that everyone will be kind and understanding that we are doing our best and everything could change at any time, for better or not.”
Go to the RetroFest Facebook page or the Historic Downtown Chatham BIA website (www.downtownchatham.com) for updates on registration and events.