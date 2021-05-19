Renovations result in Chatham house fire

A West Street home in Chatham undergoing renovations sustained an estimated $300,000 in damages during a fire Monday afternoon.

Two occupants working on the home escaped without injury.

Police evacuated homes on both sides of the property, but residents were soon able to return.

The fire was deemed accidental as a result of the construction work, said a news release from Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services.

Nineteen firefighters from stations 1 and 2 in Chatham responded to the blaze at 158 West St. at 2:15 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke billowing from the roof.

Crews worked to gain access to the attic fire while fighting high heat and smoke conditions, the release said.

Paramedics worked with crews on firefighter rehab and safety.