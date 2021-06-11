Public engagement on woodlots set to begin

The public will soon be able to make their voices heard concerning the future of woodlots in Chatham-Kent.

Municipal council will receive an information report from staff Monday night that lays out the groundwork for next steps.

In April, councillors approved a motion from Wallaceburg Coun. Aaron Hall asking for a temporary bylaw to regulate the removal of woodlots while staff considers an incentive program and analyzes best practices in other jurisdictions.

Also part of the motion was a public consultation process with interested parties, including virtual meetings and opportunities to provide comment.

According to a staff report, the community engagement will involve: