Psychological assessment complete for Wallaceburg woman charged in stabbing

A psychological assessment has been completed for a Wallaceburg woman who has pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, but time is needed to discuss it with her.

Mary Smith, 33, who also faces three counts of attempted murder in the same incident, made a brief virtual court appearance Friday in Chatham.

Her lawyer Greg McGivern told the court he received the medical report Friday morning. He requested the case be adjourned to Aug. 10 so he could review it with Smith.

The psychological assessment was ordered by Justice Gerri Wong for sentencing purposes after Smith pleaded guilty to the weapon charge on June 7.

The attempted murder charges remain before the court, which also keeps the publication ban in place that prohibits evidence heard during the pre-trial phase from being published, as well as anything that could identify the victims.

According to previously published reports, a woman armed with a kitchen knife was yelling and walking along the hallway of a Wallaceburg apartment building on March 9.

Concerned by the racket, three men left their apartments to investigate the commotion, Chatham-Kent police said in March.

The woman allegedly stabbed one man twice and then tried to stab the other two, police said.

A 58-year-old Wallaceburg man suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a London hospital for medical attention. He has since recovered.

Smith remains in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.