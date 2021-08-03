Province to investigate Wheatley gas detection

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry will start an investigation to identify the source of the Wheatley gas leak, say municipal officials.

According to a media release issued late Tuesday afternoon, ministry staff are consulting with industry experts to develop plans for the investigation and what might be done to mitigate future occurrences.

The province will share additional information with the municipality and the public as it becomes available, the release added.

Last month, 52 people were forced to leave from 23 homes and 13 businesses after hydrogen sulphide – a toxic, corrosive and highly flammable gas – was discovered. However, residents returned to their homes after the evacuation order narrowed.

The emergency declaration remains in place at 15 Erie St. N. and gas monitoring has been maintained at the location. There has been no new detection of gas since the last report on July 19.

“The municipality is working with the property owner and ministry staff to develop plans that will ensure the rescinding of the emergency declaration,” officials said. “As was the case with the emergency declaration in June, we are recommending gas monitoring continues after the declaration has been rescinded.

“Given the reoccurrence of the gas detection, the ongoing monitoring offers an increased level of safety for those working in the building and ensures emergency services can be notified and a further public evacuation can be implemented, if needed.”