Province provides grant to Active Lifestyle Centre

To help older individuals, as well as keep them mobile and engaged in the community, the province is providing a grant to Chatham’s Active Lifestyle Centre.

The Inclusive Community Grant is geared to municipal partners, Indigenous groups and community organizations.

For the Active Lifestyle Centre, this will include $56,000 for a refresher driving course for older adults.

This project, supported by CAA, helps provide pilot driver education programming and services to 1,500 older adults and seniors from 11 rural and smaller urban communities within Chatham-Kent.

“The Active Lifestyle Centre is very excited to take on this new venture,” said Linda Lucas, the centre’s executive director, in a release Thursday. “Our centre is the perfect place for older adults to participate in an in-class setting and receive resources regarding their testing as they age.”

Overall, the province is investing $2.9 million through the Inclusive Community Grants to support 55 projects.