Province provides grant to Active Lifestyle Centre
To assist older individuals, as well as keep them mobile and engaged in the community, the province is providing a grant to the Active Lifestyle Centre in Chatham.
The Inclusive Community Grant is geared to municipal partners, Indigenous groups and community organizations.
For the Active Lifestyle Centre, this will include $56,000 for a refresher driving course for older adults.
This project, supported by CAA, helps provide pilot driver education programming and services to 1,500 older adults and seniors from 11 rural and smaller urban communities within Chatham-Kent.
“The Active Lifestyle Centre is very excited to take on this new venture,” said Linda Lucas, the centre’s executive director, in a release Thursday. “Our centre is the perfect place for older adults to participate in an in-class setting and receive resources regarding their testing as they age.”
Overall, the province is investing $2.9 million through the Inclusive Community Grants to support 55 projects.
“I want to congratulate all grant recipients and am excited to announce the Inclusive Community Grant projects for my riding,” said Chatham-Kent––Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls.
“Being a good driver starts with understanding the rules of the road and how to act accordingly to drive safely and defensively. A refresher older adult driving course is a great way to remind people of the rules of the road in order to keep everyone safe.”
Municipalities and local organizations across the province can receive up to $60,000 through the grants to foster inclusive involvement for older adults and people of all abilities, using the province’s age-friendly community planning guide.
“These projects will make a huge difference in the quality of life for older adults and people with disabilities,” said Raymond Cho, minister for seniors and accessibility, in the release.
“Through the Inclusive Community Grants we are taking steps to ensure that municipalities and local organizations are able to make our communities more inclusive and accessible – it’s a great example of what we can achieve when we work together.”