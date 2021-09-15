The defence has proposed a resolution in a case involving a Chatham woman facing several charges in connection to a motor-vehicle crash that killed two elderly Sarnia residents.

Now, defence lawyer Frank Retar is waiting for a response from the Crown.

Proposed resolution in impaired driving causing death case awaiting Crown reply

Sarah Suitor, 40, who faces two counts of impaired operation causing death, two counts of impaired operation causing death through excessive drug concentration; two counts of dangerous operation causing death; and possession of fentanyl, briefly returned to court Wednesday.

Retar told the court he had sent a memo on Sept. 3 to the assigned Crowns for the case about a proposed resolution but hadn’t received a reply.

The matter was adjourned to Oct. 13 to provide time for the Crown to reply to the proposed resolution.

Suitor was charged in late July 2020 by Chatham-Kent OPP after a March 8 crash outside of Wallaceburg on St. Clair Road between Border Road and Heritage Line at approximately 4:25 p.m.

According to previously published reports, William Hills, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Rose Hills, 87, later died in hospital.

A third person was treated and released from hospital.