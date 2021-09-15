Proposed resolution in impaired driving causing death case awaiting Crown reply

The defence has proposed a resolution in a case involving a Chatham woman facing several charges in connection to a motor-vehicle crash that killed two elderly Sarnia residents.

Daily News staff
Sep 15, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read
Chatham courthouse

A resolution for a Chatham woman facing several charges in connection to a motor-vehicle crash that killed two elderly Sarnia residents is in the works.

Now, defence lawyer Frank Retar is waiting for a response from the Crown.

Sarah Suitor, 40, who faces two counts of impaired operation causing death, two counts of impaired operation causing death through excessive drug concentration; two counts of dangerous operation causing death; and possession of fentanyl, briefly returned to court Wednesday.

Retar told the court he had sent a memo on Sept. 3 to the assigned Crowns for the case about a proposed resolution but hadn’t received a reply.

The matter was adjourned to Oct. 13 to provide time for the Crown to reply to the proposed resolution.

Suitor was charged in late July 2020 by Chatham-Kent OPP after a March 8 crash outside of Wallaceburg on St. Clair Road between Border Road and Heritage Line at approximately 4:25 p.m.

According to previously published reports, William Hills, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Rose Hills, 87, later died in hospital.

A third person was treated and released from hospital.

