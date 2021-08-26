Progress being made in first-degree murder case
A 26-year-old man facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to an altercation in Chatham in early June will return to court later next month.
Kyle Samko made a brief virtual appearance in a Chatham court Thursday, where the court heard a Crown meeting had taken place and his lawyer had received a large volume of disclosure in the case.
The matter was adjourned to Sept. 23 to review this evidence and receive instructions.
A judicial pre-trial has also been scheduled for Sept. 13 to prepare for a preliminary hearing. Neither of these proceedings are open to the public.
Samko was remanded in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.
There is a publication ban on evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.
According to previously published reports, witnesses said a hammer was used in an altercation June 3. Police and paramedics found an injured man lying on the ground in front of a home on St. George Street.
Police later reported Manny da Silva, 35, of Chatham, died from his injuries.