A 26-year-old man facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to an altercation in Chatham in early June will return to court later next month.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Kyle Samko made a brief virtual appearance in a Chatham court Thursday, where the court heard a Crown meeting had taken place and his lawyer had received a large volume of disclosure in the case.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Progress being made in first-degree murder case Back to video

The matter was adjourned to Sept. 23 to review this evidence and receive instructions.

A judicial pre-trial has also been scheduled for Sept. 13 to prepare for a preliminary hearing. Neither of these proceedings are open to the public.

Samko was remanded in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

There is a publication ban on evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.

According to previously published reports, witnesses said a hammer was used in an altercation June 3. Police and paramedics found an injured man lying on the ground in front of a home on St. George Street.

Police later reported Manny da Silva, 35, of Chatham, died from his injuries.