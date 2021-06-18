New committee prepares for changing post-pandemic work landscape

Article content

Ontarians will be working differently in the post-pandemic future, so the province’s minister of labour, training and skills development has tapped some experts to offer recommendations on how to best adapt to those changes.

McNaughton decided to create this pool of experts – dubbed the Ontario Workforce Recovery Advisory Committee – to provide advice on shaping the future of work in the province.

“The pandemic has accelerated those changes – where we work, how we work and the meaning we find in what we do. (We) all need to adapt to changes in our society and technology,” said Monte McNaughton, the MPP for Lambton-Kent––Middlesex.

The committee members will be leading a series of consultations with the aim of preparing a report that addresses the challenges and opportunities to the work landscape caused or accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee experts will be taking close looks at changes in technology, the growth of “work-from-anywhere” employment and the significant of skills development in the global labour market.