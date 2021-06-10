Preferred fix for Rose Beach Line area pegged at $7.8M

Municipal staff are estimating it could cost nearly $7.8 million for the recommended fix for the erosion-ravaged Rose Beach Line area.

The report on one of Chatham-Kent’s most scenic routes, located near Morpeth, is slated to come to council Monday night for information purposes.

The preferred alternative includes the closing of Rose Beach Line between Antrim Road and west of Wildwood on the Lake; building a new private laneway to provide access to residents adjacent to the failure site; and future upgrades to New Scotland Line to accommodate added traffic directed away from Rose Beach Line.

“Closing Rose Beach Line and constructing private driveway access behind the existing properties will ensure the properties can be accessed for the longest amount of time possible (over 25 years),” stated the report, released online Thursday.

It’s been a long road for the issue, with public input sought back in 2017 to address the problems and possible solutions.