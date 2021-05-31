Pre-trial set for Windsor man facing charges in fatal shooting in Blenheim

A Windsor man facing charges after a fatal shooting in Blenheim has two upcoming court dates to move the case forward.

Chad Coupe, 19, who is charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder, made a brief virtual appearance in Chatham court on Monday.

Court was told a pre-trial is scheduled for Wednesday. Coupe is then scheduled to return to court June 14 to provide time for discussions to take place following that pre-trial.

He remains in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

Windsor resident Darius White, 19, who has also been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the shooting, was earlier remanded into custody pending a court appearance on Friday.

There is a publication ban on publishing any evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.

According to previously published reports, police said the suspects fled the scene of the shooting, but officers quickly found their vehicle on Communication Road. The driver immediately surrendered during a traffic stop.

The passenger, however, moved into the driver’s seat and reportedly fled, police said. Officers pursued the vehicle, and a high-risk traffic stop was made on Kent Bridge Road. The man was taken into custody without incident and a gun was recovered, police added.

The deceased – Braedon Burk, a 20-year-old Blenheim man who was visiting the home – was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.